Origin: Lemon Skunk crossed with Super Silver Haze by Green House Seeds in the Netherlands Major Terpenes 31.0% Terpinolene 20.5% Ocimene 13.3% Limonene 10.5% Myrcene 9.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 4.3% Beta-Pinene 2.9% Alpha-Pinene 1.9% Caryophyllene-Oxide 1.7% Alpha-Phellandrene 1.5% Delta-3-Carene 3.1% Other terpenes Scent: A typical haze note related to a dominant monoterpene named ‘Terpinolene’, balanced by a light and mildly acidic body of citrus and lemon flavors Available Sizes: 50ml for 343$ 250ml for 1375$
Super Lemon Haze
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.