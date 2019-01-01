 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile

Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

Write a review
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile

$343.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: Lemon Skunk crossed with Super Silver Haze by Green House Seeds in the Netherlands Major Terpenes 31.0% Terpinolene 20.5% Ocimene 13.3% Limonene 10.5% Myrcene 9.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 4.3% Beta-Pinene 2.9% Alpha-Pinene 1.9% Caryophyllene-Oxide 1.7% Alpha-Phellandrene 1.5% Delta-3-Carene 3.1% Other terpenes Scent: A typical haze note related to a dominant monoterpene named ‘Terpinolene’, balanced by a light and mildly acidic body of citrus and lemon flavors Available Sizes: 50ml for 343$ 250ml for 1375$

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Eybna Technologies Logo
At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.