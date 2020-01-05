Dracula_Jr. on January 5th, 2020

When my budtender threw this on the counter, I thought the ship art was kinda cheesy. I've since come to love the no B.S. branding and the mysterious ship. This is my favorite flower right now, and that's mainly because it's a strong sativa that smells awesome--to me. I don't smell citrus as much as the earthy notes others mention. Dutch Haze smells like it was ripped out of the jungle and bagged. It's hard to describe but this one is for me. It's got a little more terpenes than your average bud (4.17%) and that's probably why I love it so much. The ship label in the bag turned out to be a sticker, so that's cool too.