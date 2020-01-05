Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Dutch Haze is one of Falcanna's flagship cannabis strains. Dutch Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of classic Silver Haze and Dutch Treat. Dutch Haze has an unmistakeable earthy/citrus aroma with a heavy lemony/fuel taste and makes you instantly energized after consumption. Falcanna's Dutch Haze THC levels test consistently in the upper 20s and it is a good strain for pain relief, fatigue, restlessness and focus. Dutch Haze is a high-octane strain and consumption of large amounts is not reccommended for people prone to paranoia attacks.
on January 5th, 2020
When my budtender threw this on the counter, I thought the ship art was kinda cheesy. I've since come to love the no B.S. branding and the mysterious ship. This is my favorite flower right now, and that's mainly because it's a strong sativa that smells awesome--to me. I don't smell citrus as much as the earthy notes others mention. Dutch Haze smells like it was ripped out of the jungle and bagged. It's hard to describe but this one is for me. It's got a little more terpenes than your average bud (4.17%) and that's probably why I love it so much. The ship label in the bag turned out to be a sticker, so that's cool too.
on January 22nd, 2018
Smoke starts and ends slightly citrusy, but quickly becomes earthy and harsh through. This isn't SGB, but I'm not going to complain about that in the arena of cheap prerolls. This is ninety percent sativa, and if you smoke a lot you're going to feel it. That being said I find the predominant feeling to be largely calmness, and uplifting with a slight euphoria. I have muscular issues, and I can feel my face and back relax fifteen minutes into this one. Stimulating, helps me want to get up and do things. Nothing overwhelming about this strain, great for working.
Thanks for the review, you have a great attention to detail. Please try our newest strains and give us more information of how they were. Cheers an happy smoking =)
on October 26th, 2017
Citrusy (orange-y) initial taste that mimics the color of this strain. Aftertaste is a little harsh, similar to campfire smokey but no complaints. Doesn't have an immediate effect but definitely causes an energy boost.
One of our favorite sativas, BIG THANKS for the review!
Dutch Haze by Dutch Passion is a 90% sativa-dominant strain crafted for Haze lovers everywhere. “Born” in 2009, Dutch Haze is the product of hundreds of Haze plants and several years of breeding both American Haze and Dutch Haze genetics in search of the perfect phenotype. This strain has a spicy aroma with notes of citrus, earth, and tropical fruit. The stalks grow tall and abundant with an average flowering time of approximately 10 weeks. Dutch Haze offers consumers a strong cerebral energy with uplifting and creative qualities to help take the edge off of mundane tasks while improving your mood.