Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Orange Blossom (sometimes referred to as Orange Kush) is one of Falcanna's flagship cannabis strains. Orange Blossom is a true hyrbrid cross of Orange Buds and OG Kush that leans slightly toward Indica but provides an even mix of Sativa and Indica traits. As the strain name suggests, Orange Blossom has a undeniably pungent Orange/Citrus aroma & taste that make you instantly happy after smoking it. Falcanna's Orange Blossom THC levels test consistently in the upper 20%'s and it is a good strain for mood relaxation, inspiration, and general productivity.
on January 18th, 2020
Man the flower's smell is what enticed me to try it and as a southern California boy who grew up with orange groves all around my neighborhood I can attest to the fact that it smells exactly like an orange grove and it tastes the same. Great stuff man.
on October 30th, 2017
Amazing taste, true to the name. I love the productivity this strain inspires in me. This is a great strain for someone who might be prone to anxiety, because the mix with Indica in this strain really zens me out. For me, it also evokes creativity and I love painting when I smoke it.
OB will make you very creative or just listen to music and chill out. Thanks for the review!
Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.