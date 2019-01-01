About this product
Low priced choice: FULL SPECTRUM Inexpensive disposable cart. 1/2 ml w/ no terps - natural flavor. MCT blend contains 100 mg CBD and less than .3% THC. FOR THE SAME PRICE these can be packaged with a printed card and your supplied graphic. Priced @ $7.50 each and $9.50 for full 1 ml. Add $1.00 each for 200 mg CBD vrs 100 mg Best option: Same as above but includes a superior cartridge and your choice of 4 cannabis strain specific flavors add $2.00 each. Also 200 mg. Included in that price. Please see the premium package picture. Thanks and We look forward to working with you.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.