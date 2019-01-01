 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bulk Wholesale USA Hemp CBD Vape Carts

by FarmDirectCBDs

$20.00MSRP

Low priced choice: FULL SPECTRUM Inexpensive disposable cart. 1/2 ml w/ no terps - natural flavor. MCT blend contains 100 mg CBD and less than .3% THC. FOR THE SAME PRICE these can be packaged with a printed card and your supplied graphic. Priced @ $7.50 each and $9.50 for full 1 ml. Add $1.00 each for 200 mg CBD vrs 100 mg Best option: Same as above but includes a superior cartridge and your choice of 4 cannabis strain specific flavors add $2.00 each. Also 200 mg. Included in that price. Please see the premium package picture. Thanks and We look forward to working with you.

We're on a mission to connect Humans who needlessly suffer, with the best USA Grown, Farm Direct RAW CBD hemp products, at a price everyone in need can afford! We are relentless in our quest for the BEST! We offer a full range of consulting services to Licenced USA Based Hemp Farms ranging from pre-season soil prep, planting, general consulting, logistics, procurement, processing, packaging, to extraction and much, much more. We LOVE to help our clients from time to time by listing their products AT WHOLESALE PRICES, #farmdirect and wholesale to the general public !