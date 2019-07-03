 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blackberry

by Fast Buds

2.33
DESCRIPTION We have created this variety for foodies who love marijuana. The mix of flavors offered by our Blackberry create a burst of sensations: spicy, sweet, fruity, wild berries, and pine - an explosive mixture that's difficult to forget. These alluring qualities result from the combo of Blackberry and purple Kush strains of Pakistani descent. Minor Sativa and Canadian ruderalis contributions round out the necessary genetics of the strain. Taste Our Blackbery achieves a very sweet and berry aroma, with a background of butter tones. Effect Besides its spectacular flavor and aroma, it provides a buzz that you will remember: a blow to the cerebral faculties, followed by the relaxation of every muscle in your body. Many consumers claim that they make sure their share of Blackberry is prepared and ready to use at their nightstand before they go to bed because its strong muscle relaxant properties help to induce sleep, and since it'll simply have you sleeping throughout the night like a baby. On a medicinal level, it is used for patients who have problems with insomnia, anxiety and stress, and it's especially useful for muscle conditions such as spasms and pain. Growing It looks like an Indica variety, being small in size, between 70-110 cm (2.2 - 3.6 ft). It has a short internodal distance, with lots of small branches along its stem, demonstrating compact buds that are situated around a large central cola. Its flower production is outstanding. The buds will gradually become covered with an abundance of resin as if they were snowed upon. In addition to this visual spectacle, the strain rapidly develops its fresh, fruity aroma. Our research department has described this variety as "a major producer of resin." This quality is made possible by its Pakistani genetics, a fact that some growers are going to appreciate abundantly. The oddest thing about this genetic variety of marijuana is that it readily develops lilac and red colors. This fact will cause you to fall in love with it throughout its growth cycle. Although it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation, indoor cultivation is recommend. Provide at least 18 hours of light and 6 hours of darkness per day. With good care, your plants will be ready in 8 weeks, and can produce up to 600 gr / m2 (1.3 pounds per light). Outdoors is ideal for warm climates that don't experience much overall change in temperature. After 10 to 15 days after harvest, notice how your dried Blackberry has a very dark violet color, and gives off a sweet fruity aroma with earthy nuances. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Berry Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: mostly indica Genetics: Blackberry Kush autoflowering Flowering: 8 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light Harvest EU: 500-600gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant Height US: up to 45 inches Height EU: 70-110cm THC: Very high CBD: 0,8% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/blackberry #Blackberry #BlackberryKush #Pineapple #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

brightleaf

Have grown this Blackberry from Fast Buds 3 times. Grew it outdoors and the bud was almost as magnificent as the Tsunami of FRESH BLACKBERRY FLAVOR. This season, I've used LST to spread out the meristems and there's about a dozen, dark purple buds rising up into DARK PURPLE COLAS. They do well outside and love the organic compost they are grown in. No chemical required. In the middle of winter, it's so great to taste that fresh berry flavor vaporizing.

aridb

Fast Buds or what a forum calls, Fast DUDS - their strains hermie, their strains are not potent. Surprised so many seed banks allow them to continue to sell.

trayne20

Planted six seeds five came up. Two of the plants never got over 12 inches I got maybe half an ounce each. Two got over 50 inches and I got maybe an ounce. The last one was the best. Got about three ounces. They all finished about two to three weeks apart. I sent Fast Bud an email with pics showing the differences in the plants and they didn't seem to care. Won't buy their seeds anymore.

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.