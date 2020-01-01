 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Cheesecake

by Female Seeds

About this product

Genetic lineage: Blueberry x Cheese Indoor: 7-9 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 100-150 cm Yield: Indoor: 400-600 g/m² | Outdoor: 150-200 g/plant Taste/smell: Intense fruity cream-cheese smell and taste Effect: Powerful, yet balanced stone/high Our Blueberry Cheesecake (Cheese x Blueberry multiple hybrid) was selected from an extremely vigorous, smelly mother. We tried to recreate a very special phenotype we once found that had a really amazing Blueberry Cheesecake smell. And we succeeded! The Blueberry Cheesecake has two 2 phenos that only differ in appearance. 1 pheno is short and bushy (Indica look). This pheno will double in height from the beginning of the flowering stage. Pheno #2 tall thin shape (Sativa look) that will triple in height. The plants are very resinous, giving healthy vigorous plants with a light blue shine. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs covered in a blanket of crystals. Really a big cropper with an amazing bag-appeal. You will be amazed of the huge trichome production covering the buds from top to bottom. Perfect for outdoor in Mediterranean climates and for charas production. Very intense and stinky smell in the flowering stage: carbon filter is highly recommended! The taste is fruit on inhale and cheese on exhale. Blueberry cheesecake is a great strain for putting mind and body at ease.

About this strain

With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. 

About this brand

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."