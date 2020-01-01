 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Genetic lineage: Ice (pure) line x Grapefruit Indoor: 8-9 weeks Outdoor: YES. Height: Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 150-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 550-650 g/m² | Outdoor: 300-400 g/plant Taste/smell: Sweet, deep pink grapefruit with a hint of banana an earthy undertone Effect: A euphoric high paired with a relaxing body sensation Whilst experimenting in 2004, Ferry produced this most interesting cross. It was launched to great acclaim in 2005. The perfect marriage between our Grapefruit and ICE. The Iced Grapefruit is the perfect mental painkiller. Where pharmaceutical antidepressants numb feelings, our Grapefruit cannabis makes people feel happy and enlightened, just like a classic Sativa. The ICE, being one of the strongest cannabis strains in the world, is more of a physical heavy bodied painkiller. The Iced Grapefruit holds some very promising prospects with a wide range of medical effects of the parents. Choose your own perfect keeper based on the particular medical traits you are looking for. The Iced Grapefruit has two phenotypes: the first more Indica inclined with a shorter stature yet with a Sativa bud structure and large calyxes. This pheno is loaded with resin. The second phenotype is slightly taller and more Sativa looking. Overall, the Iced Grapefruit produces dense buds with a high calyx to leaf ratio. Iced Grapefruit can display some pink to purple hues at the end of flowering giving it an excellent bag appeal. Expect a height around 1.20m. The smell will be very special with the fruitiness of the Grapefruit combined with the black hash odor of the ICE. Delicious sweet, deep pink grapefruit taste with a hint of banana and an earthy undertone.

ICED Grapefruit by Female Seeds is a hybrid strain that brings together genetics from ICE and Grapefruit. The resulting hybrid leans slightly to the sativa side, offering uplifting and happy effects that keep positivity flowing. The physically relaxing qualities of this strain come from its ICE parent, an indica-dominant hybrid cherished for its sedating effects. Both parents come through in the flavor as hashy notes intermix with sweet citrus and fruit. 

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."