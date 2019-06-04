Tadpole1982
I'm just getting into vaping with the small vape pen, I'm a cancer patient and my first strain was JH love the sativa just perfer indica. But I live in Louisiana so I'm lucky to have come across any cartridges.
Sativa-dominant cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and a Haze Hybrid. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Not unlike its namesake, this strain is unique. As you inhale the complex, earthy flavor with hints of pine and wood, you’ll quickly imagine yourself wandering into a dense forest. The Effects: A euphoric and clear-headed cerebral buzz that’s fittingly perfect for a writer needing inspiration or simply those looking for an energetic and uplifting experience. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.