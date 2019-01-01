 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangie All-in-One Disposable - Black Label

by Flav

About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia. The Effects: Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.