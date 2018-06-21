About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia.
The Effects:
Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
900 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.