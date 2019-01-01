About this product
Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet, nutty, vanilla tasty bud took 1st place for best Hybrid in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup for its insanely delicious flavor and powerhouse Hybrid effects. This hybrid provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day providing a relaxed, happy, uplifed euphoric feel. Comments include: "An overwhelming happy feeling." "Amazing medicine for stress and anxiety." "I feel so relaxed I can fall asleep easily." Terpenes: High on Myrcene, Limonene & B-Pinene with hints of Camphene and Terpinolene.
