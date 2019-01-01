 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

by Fleur Cannabis

Write a review
Fleur Cannabis Cannabis Flower Cookies and Cream
Fleur Cannabis Cannabis Flower Cookies and Cream

About this product

Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet, nutty, vanilla tasty bud took 1st place for best Hybrid in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup for its insanely delicious flavor and powerhouse Hybrid effects. This hybrid provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day providing a relaxed, happy, uplifed euphoric feel. Comments include: "An overwhelming happy feeling." "Amazing medicine for stress and anxiety." "I feel so relaxed I can fall asleep easily." Terpenes: High on Myrcene, Limonene & B-Pinene with hints of Camphene and Terpinolene.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Fleur Cannabis Logo
Fleur Cannabis practices a sustainable, organic cannabis cultivation by applying the ethics and principles of permaculture to its No-Till Living Soil systems and operating procedures. In doing so, this cannabis cultivation method produces a consistent, safe and high quality product for your enjoyment! Our innovative growing style models natural ecosystems and utilizes the ethics and principles of permaculture to maximize the benefits of our Organic No-Till living soil. With the soil food web as our cornerstone, our growing style is truly organic and takes into consideration not only the health of the consumer but that of the environment as well. This method of cultivation focuses on quality organic inputs, never using any synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. What this translates into; is the safest, highest quality cannabis brand that you can trust. We are Clean Green Certified.