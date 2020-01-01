 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. FLI Concentrates: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) 500mg

FLI Concentrates: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) 500mg

by FLI

Write a review
FLI Concentrates Solventless FLI Concentrates: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) 500mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sister Glue

Sister Glue

Sister Glue (GG1) by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4), which took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to Sister Glue (GG1)’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

About this brand

FLI Logo
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.