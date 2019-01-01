About this product
0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grapefruit Haze
The famous Grapefruit strain and the Super Silver Haze come together for a very strong hybrid. A beautiful blend of fruity and spicy flavours with a very cerebral high.
About this brand
FLI
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.