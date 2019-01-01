 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Forbidden Farms

Bred by TGA Genetics, Timewreck is a sativa-dominant cross between Vortex and Blood Wreck (Trainwreck x Trinity). The sour, fruity flavors of Vortex enliven Timewreck’s subtle earthy aromas with pungent notes of lemon, lime, sandalwood, and pear. Timewreck’s High Times Cup-winning THC content delivers potent relief to severe medical symptoms, but novice consumers should be wary of this strain's intensity. In large doses, Timewreck induces a disorienting euphoria that begins to justify this strain’s name, but smaller amounts are more likely to bring on engaged creativity and energy. Timewreck typically produces moderate indoor yields following its 60 to 70 day flowering time.

Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.