- Fruity
- Herbal
- Peppery
Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
