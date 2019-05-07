ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 778 reviews

Chernobyl

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 80 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 778 reviews

Chernobyl
  Fruity
  Herbal
  Peppery

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

Effects

Show all

564 people reported 4319 effects
Happy 56%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 42%
Stress 37%
Depression 33%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 28%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Trinity
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Chernobyl
First strain child
Atomic Goat
child
Second strain child
Nuclear Cookies
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

