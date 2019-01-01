About this product
Tutankhamon by Forbidden Farms
About this strain
Tutankhamon
Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!
About this brand
Forbidden Farms
Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.