5 3 reviews

Monkey Mints

Monkey Mints

Grease Monkey meets Mint Chocolate Chip in this cross by Exotic Genetix. Monkey Mints puts out a skunky gas and chemmy terpene profile that will make your nose hairs curl. With Original Glue and Cookies and Cream in its lineage, this strain will definitely put you in the couch with a full body buzz.

 

Reviews

3

