Flaming Cookies #47 by Foundation Holistic LLC
About this strain
Flaming Cookies
Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG combine to create Flaming Cookies, a potent indica strain that delivers a thick fog of cerebral euphoria. Woody, earthy, and diesel flavors give away this strain’s OG lineage, with an added hint of minty eucalyptus. Scorching orange hairs burst from this indica’s dark buds, giving the flowers themselves an almost fire-like appearance.
About this brand
Foundation Holistic LLC
Est. 2013 - Award Winning OLCC Licensed Recreational Producer - Small Batch, Bottle Free, Hand Watered. 100% Oregon Owned and Operated.