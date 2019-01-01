 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Flaming Cookies #47

Flaming Cookies #47

by Foundation Holistic LLC

Foundation Holistic LLC Cannabis Flower Flaming Cookies #47

Flaming Cookies #47 by Foundation Holistic LLC

Flaming Cookies

Flaming Cookies

Flaming Cookies

Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG combine to create Flaming Cookies, a potent indica strain that delivers a thick fog of cerebral euphoria. Woody, earthy, and diesel flavors give away this strain's OG lineage, with an added hint of minty eucalyptus. Scorching orange hairs burst from this indica's dark buds, giving the flowers themselves an almost fire-like appearance.

Est. 2013 - Award Winning OLCC Licensed Recreational Producer - Small Batch, Bottle Free, Hand Watered. 100% Oregon Owned and Operated.