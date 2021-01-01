 Loading…

Indica

Papaya Dosido

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Papaya Dosido

About this product

Papaya Dosido by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.

About this strain

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Funky Monkey is a euphoric indica-dominant cross between Grape Ape and Mendo Purps. Its giggly, talkative qualities pair well with social outings or chumming with friends at home.

