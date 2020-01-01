 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g

by Fwaygo Extracts

Write a review
Fwaygo Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g by Fwaygo Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Fwaygo Extracts Logo
Fwaygo Extracts is a cannabis extraction company now producing in a new state licensed facility. We strive to provide the highest quality cannabis products to both Michigan medical patients and recreational consumers. We work hard to always provide our products at a fair cost for our fellow Michiganders!