 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Do-Si-Dos Sauce Cartridge 1g

Do-Si-Dos Sauce Cartridge 1g

by Gen!usTHC

Write a review
Gen!usTHC Concentrates Cartridges Do-Si-Dos Sauce Cartridge 1g

About this product

Powerful, yet balanced, users often experience a heightened focus and opened up avenues of creativity. But then that classic indica body high kicks in, relaxing you and ensuring that you’re staying cerebral, but not too buzzy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Gen!usTHC Logo