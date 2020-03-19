Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
New Glue a certified cross of Original Glue (GG4) and SIster Glue bring you a solid body high to start, going into a nice relaxing finish! • Lineage: Original Glue (GG4) x Sister Glue (GG1) • Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 79% Indica 21% Sativa • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 27-30% • Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent! • Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent • Effects: Body high, couch lock, heavier effects then Original Glue (GG4) • Medicinal Benefits*: Insomnia, Pain, PTSD • Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days. • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor (branchy, vine plant with very kush like buds) • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: None • Hashtags: #GG5 #NewGlue
on March 19th, 2020
I ABSOLUTLEY Love the " New Glue"!!! I havent gotten sick of it... this is definitely "smoke anyday everyday" type of strain!! Helps w/ pain, headaches, sleeplessness, raises your mood. Im on my 5th oz and im still not sick of it & gets you high everytime!!!🤩💕💕
on January 25th, 2020
This New glue or GG5 taste way better than alot of top connisour strains, it's a potent strong diesel flavor that will make you happy corny and really hornie. You will get a creeping big appetite when you blaze this fanfckngtastic hybrid of Fame. The taste is second to none in my opinion, flower cannot taste better than this. Oh yeh the sleep you get incredible!!!
on November 10th, 2019
Definitely check this out if you can. One of my favorite strains. Also helps with cramps ladies!
Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer “glued” to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.