New Glue (GG5) fka Gorilla Glue 5

by GG Strains LLC

4.817
GG Strains LLC Cannabis Flower New Glue (GG5) fka Gorilla Glue 5

About this product

New Glue a certified cross of Original Glue (GG4) and SIster Glue bring you a solid body high to start, going into a nice relaxing finish! • Lineage: Original Glue (GG4) x Sister Glue (GG1) • Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 79% Indica 21% Sativa • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 27-30% • Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent! • Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent • Effects: Body high, couch lock, heavier effects then Original Glue (GG4) • Medicinal Benefits*: Insomnia, Pain, PTSD • Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days. • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor (branchy, vine plant with very kush like buds) • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: None • Hashtags: #GG5 #NewGlue

17 customer reviews

4.817

wildangel77

I ABSOLUTLEY Love the " New Glue"!!! I havent gotten sick of it... this is definitely "smoke anyday everyday" type of strain!! Helps w/ pain, headaches, sleeplessness, raises your mood. Im on my 5th oz and im still not sick of it & gets you high everytime!!!🤩💕💕

Whit3Ryn0

This New glue or GG5 taste way better than alot of top connisour strains, it's a potent strong diesel flavor that will make you happy corny and really hornie. You will get a creeping big appetite when you blaze this fanfckngtastic hybrid of Fame. The taste is second to none in my opinion, flower cannot taste better than this. Oh yeh the sleep you get incredible!!!

MidwestMedicated

Definitely check this out if you can. One of my favorite strains. Also helps with cramps ladies!

About this strain

New Glue

New Glue

Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer “glued” to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.

About this brand

GG Strains LLC Logo
Official Home of GG Strains, Creators of award-winning Original Glue #GG4 fka Gorilla Glue #4, also creators of Sister Glue (GG1) & New Glue (GG5) Purple Glue, and GlueChee Veterans in all aspects of cultivation & breeding of medical & recreational cannabis/marijuana! . Original Glue (GG4) fka Gorilla Glue 4 was the first and only GG strain to be released to the public. Winter of 2016 we officially launched New Glue (GG5) in limited release areas along with Sister Glue (GG1). To make sure you are getting verified product please feel free and contact us or view our website to check out our partners, and cultivators in authorized states.