Get the Glove. Show yourself some GLove with a drag of premium cannabis concentrate from Glove Love. Warmth, comfort, and protection may be some of the things that come to mind when you think of the Glove. Glove Love offers cartridges and extracts that are reliable, potent, and of the highest quality. The Glove Love team wanted to come up with something that we could all relate to; being from The Mitten and all. Our teams’ packaging represents all that makes The Mitten a marvelous place; The Great Lakes, the seasons, and mostly, medicinal cannabis. From its Great-Lakes inspired styled packaging, to what the product can actually do medicinally, Glove Love provides the Michigan cannabis community with the opportunity to connect with a brand that truly understands them. History The Glove Love family assembled in 2015 with the mission to provide patients throughout Michigan the highest quality of medical cannabis. The team spent the next three years refining and perfecting until every aspect of production was just right. Then, in January 2018, Glove Love officially launched and presented its' line of best in class cannabis cartridges. Today, the team continues to connect with all patients that seek a healthier alternative of medicinal use in Michigan. The team is always prepared for the next move and keeps striving for excellence. Process The quality of any extraction is determined at the farm and in the lab — no one knows this better than the master growers and extraction artists at Glove Love. The Glove Love team begins the process by cultivating flowers at its cannabis garden, where the team meticulously tends to the strains’ individual needs. Once the buds have reached their potential peak point, then the team carefully harvests the buds and cures them to perfection. Next comes concentration — Glove Love extraction artists isolate the cannabinoids and terpenes created inside the plant's trichrome. This process then leaves only the essence of the plant, delivering the flavor and effects each strain provides. Lastly, Glove Love sends their concentrates to a testing facility; guaranteeing purity and potency — every drag, every time. Products Glove Love’s cartridges stand out from the rest. Glove Love encases their potent and flavorful cannabis oils in a wick-free cartridge, which allows patients to enjoy thick plumes of vapor without the potential of experiencing a burnt and unpleasant taste. Each concentrate displays an incredible amount of clarity; every oil is golden and translucent. With Glove Love Exracts, medication has never tasted better. When patients take a toke or a dab of a Glove Love concentrate they taste the full-spectrum of flavor sourced from cannabis-derived terpenes. Lab Testing The Glove Love family wants to make sure that they are providing their patients with products are the best for them medicinally, and health wise. Our team sends our products out for testing of the following: Mold, Mildew, Pesticides, Residual Solvents, Terpene, and Cannabinoid Content. Glove Love tests their products with Iron Laboratories to ensure their products get tested for everything listed above.