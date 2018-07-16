from Gold Star Rosin on July 16th, 2018

Hi Beats888 - sorry but you have confused our Premium Flower Rosin with our Premium Flower Rosin ”VAPE OIL”. You are supposed to DAB our rosin not try to put it in a refillable vape. I think you were confused because we also sell Vapes that contain rosin “VAPE OIL”, but this is a different form of rosin that we make specifically for our Vapes. We only sell NON-REFILLABLE vape products, so we don't sell vape oil by itself. If you had bought our disposable vape then it would have come with the oil inside of it, just like Ereday’s disposable vapes. Except you can’t really compare Rosin Vape oil to any other vape oils, least of all Shatter vape oil. Our vapes contain premium ROSIN VAPE OIL which is a far superior to any SHATTER VAPE OIL, which is what is in Ereday’s Extracts vapes. You Rosin Vape oil is the only vape oil that exists that has no harmful residual gases, solvents or hydrocarbons such as Butane, Propane, Hexane, CO2 and Ethanol. Also, our Rosin Vape Oil is not de-waxed like every other type of Vape oil, so you actually get to taste true essence/flavour of the cannabis its been made from. I really recommend that you try vaping our rosin VAPE OIL next time, and if you contact us in the next 48 hours I will arrange for you to get one for half price from a dispensary near you. Info@GoldStarRosin.com