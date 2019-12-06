ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 676 reviews

Pink Kush

aka Pink OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 676 reviews

Pink Kush

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

Effects

464 people reported 3883 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 40%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 26%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

676

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Pink Kush
Strain child
Pink Bubba
child

