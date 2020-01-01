 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Outer Space 1g 2-pack

by Goodwood Cannabis Accessories

About this strain

Outer Space

Outer Space

Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.

About this brand

We design and handcraft premium wooden storage accessories for the conscious cannabis consumer. Our mission is to become a carbon-neutral, and net-positive company by the end of 2020. One percent of our revenue is donated to charity, and at least one tree is planted for each product sold.