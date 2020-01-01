 Loading…
  5. Jack Herer Solventless Ice Hash Infused Pre-Roll 2g 4-pack
Sativa

Jack Herer Solventless Ice Hash Infused Pre-Roll 2g 4-pack

by Grasse

Grasse Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Herer Solventless Ice Hash Infused Pre-Roll 2g 4-pack

About this product

Solventless Ice Hash Infused Pre-Rolls includes strain specific Jack Herer Ice Hash and Flower. The Ice Hash combined with the strain specific flower makes it the smoothest smoke and a great effect. There are four half gram pre-rolls with 95mg of THC per pre-roll and a total of 380mg per pack.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Grasse Logo
At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you! What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.