  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Milk Chocolate 100mg 4-pack

Milk Chocolate 100mg 4-pack

by Green Drop Edibles

About this product

Our original Milk Chocolate infused with BHO for that extra kick comes in 100mg and 200mg. 25mg of THC per square. Effects usually take anywhere from 20 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.. But when it does hit you, be ready for strong effects to take place right away. We recommend that you start with no more then one square and only a half of a square if you are new to using THC infused edibles. These chocolates can produce a very heavy high so be ready to medicate accordingly to your own personal preference.

About this brand

We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.