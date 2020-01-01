Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Deadlights Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Deadlights is a CBD-rich combination of medically-oriented cannabis strains. Created in a collaboration between TGA Genetics and NorStar Genetics, Deadlights is a flavorful mixture of ACDC and Pennywise that expresses three distinct phenotypes. This strain offers a generous yield (especially for a CBD strain) and sweet bouquet of blackberries and musky earth. Its effects are exceptionally clear-headed with just a touch of passive relaxation that isn’t weighted or cumbersome. Deadlights is a great strain for brand new consumers and those seeking to tone down nausea, nagging aches and pains, and stress.