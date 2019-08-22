ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Pennywise
Indica

4.5 376 reviews

Pennywise

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Fruity

Pennywise
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Fruity

Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.

Effects

279 people reported 2311 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 37%
Euphoric 34%
Sleepy 32%
Anxiety 41%
Pain 40%
Stress 40%
Depression 33%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

376

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Pennywise
Strain child
Deadlights
child

