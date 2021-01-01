 Loading…

1:1:1 Dark Chocolate with Vanilla Sea Salt 150mg

by Grön

1:1:1 Dark Chocolate with Vanilla Sea Salt 150mg

by Grön
Grön Edibles Chocolates 1:1:1 Dark Chocolate with Vanilla Sea Salt 150mg

About this product

Deliciously Dark. Salty Vanilla. This CBN-infused Dark Chocolate w/ Vanilla Bean Sea Salt is a brand new edible experience that will make you feel like it’s your first time all over again! With equal parts CBD, CBN and THC, this bar is the ultimate balanced body bliss. what’s in it? 72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/CBN/THC in a 1:1:1 ratio and dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested vanilla bean sea salt.

About this brand

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

