THC Milk Chocolate Pips 50mg
by GrönWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Silky Smooth. Candy Crunch. Decadent Fair Trade milk chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with cannabis extract, Milk Chocolate THC Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag, your first bite doesn’t have to be your last. what’s in it? 20 pieces of candy-coated Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC. THC: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package
About this brand
Grön
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.