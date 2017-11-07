Lemon OG Kush Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our Death Bubba/Blue God Stratös Sphere is a potent indica-dominant hybrid flower/concentrate for people that don't have a rig. Made with one part Death Bubba flower rosin, one part Blue God minced flower, then coated in a Blue God full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication. They have a potency of 43.06% THC, 0.33% CBG, and 0.46% CBD. The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is; 1. Geraniol at 7.66 mg/g 2. beta-Caryophyllene at 4.4 mg/g 3. Limonene at 3.91 mg/g
on November 7th, 2017
Spheres are solid. I like the way they burn. One of my favourites to consume via bong.
on November 1st, 2017
Didn't give me crazy munchies, but it still got me super baked. Was also super positive and focused after.
Blue God, bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, is a powerful indica mothered by God Bud and Blueberry. Fulfilling all of our indica expectations, Blue God produces crushing full-body effects ideal for nighttime treatment of pain and sleep disorders. With age, Blue God develops a sweet berry aroma and deep purple leaves freckled in frosty resin. Cultivators of this stout indica suggest growing Blue God as a multi-branch plant in soil, with a flowering period between 55 and 60 days.