 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Apple Fritter
Hybrid

Apple Fritter

by Grow Sciences

Write a review
Grow Sciences Cannabis Flower Apple Fritter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

According to Lumpy’s Flowers, the strain expresses Indica-like characteristics with compact, dense nugs and short, squat plants.

About this brand

Grow Sciences Logo
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.

About this strain

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review