About this product
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram Genetics: 99 Problems x Silicon Valley O.G. This BALANCE cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~347 mg THC, ~6 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:57. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sin Valley OG
Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.