  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram

BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

$50.00MSRP

About this product

BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram Genetics: 99 Problems x Silicon Valley O.G. This BALANCE cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~347 mg THC, ~6 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:57. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

About this strain

Sin Valley OG

Sin Valley OG

Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.