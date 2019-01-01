 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BODY Emerald City Kush (Indica) Pre-Roll – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

$8.00MSRP

About this product

Emerald City Kush (Body) Pre-roll Genetics: Triangle Kush x Oz Kush Bx1 This BODY pre-roll contains ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. Our flower THC varies by strain, ranging from 16% – 27% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.