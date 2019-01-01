About this product
Emerald City Kush (Body) Pre-roll Genetics: Triangle Kush x Oz Kush Bx1 This BODY pre-roll contains ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. Our flower THC varies by strain, ranging from 16% – 27% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing
Triangle Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.