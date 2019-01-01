 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Growth Industries Canna co2 Oil pod pen combo

by Growth Industries

Growth Indutries Co2 extracted canna pods. Different flavors in interchangeable pods.

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Growth Industries was established Northern California, and licensed in 3 states. We pride ourselves in controlling all aspects of our cannabis from growth to finished product.