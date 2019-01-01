 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Headlight

About this product

Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong. Available in: 0.5gx2 1gx1 Bulk

About this strain

Moon Cookies is a twice deep GSC x GSC cross that is certain to moon rock you! This intergalactic herb’s stinky-sweet terpene profile is a complex melange of dough, earth, and green forest. The effects are those of classic Girl Scout Cookies, and the buds are resinous rocks that are hard and dense. Enjoy Moon Cookies into the afternoon as the physical effects of this strain can get heavier and more sedative with continued consumption. But in good measure, Moon Cookies offers a bright cerebral buzz that can improve mood while its physical effects mute minor physical discomfort, nausea, and stress.     

About this brand

Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA and WA state locations.