Bubblegum Diesel Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
$60.00MSRP
Another one of our masterpiece proprietary THC Distillate flavors. Based on the terpene profiles of two heirloom strains of Cannabis, Pineapple and OG. The head high and uplifting effects mixed with the mouth watering flavor are sure to calm any stress the day brings. Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free Cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications. Lab tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA. http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/pineapple-og-2/
This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.