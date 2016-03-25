About this product

Another one of our masterpiece proprietary THC Distillate flavors. Based on the terpene profiles of two heirloom strains of Cannabis, Pineapple and OG. The head high and uplifting effects mixed with the mouth watering flavor are sure to calm any stress the day brings.



Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free Cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications.



Lab tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA.



http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/pineapple-og-2/