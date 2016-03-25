Healing Light Bodega
Terpt Pineapple OG THC Distillate - Family Strong Farms
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Another one of our masterpiece proprietary THC Distillate flavors. Based on the terpene profiles of two heirloom strains of Cannabis, Pineapple and OG. The head high and uplifting effects mixed with the mouth watering flavor are sure to calm any stress the day brings.
Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free Cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications.
Lab tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA.
http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/pineapple-og-2/
Pineapple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
