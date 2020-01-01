 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sundae Driver

by Health For Life Flower

Health For Life Flower Cannabis Flower Sundae Driver

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

About this brand

We at Health For Life are dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients. We believe the medicinal and holistic advantages of cannabis are undeniable, and it is our mission to educate and empower our patients. From top quality products, highly knowledgeable Product Specialists, and a safe inviting atmosphere. Our goal is to provide an informative and unforgettable experience each and every visit. For us, it's all Health...Life...Cannabis.