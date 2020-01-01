 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Herb Nerd Classic White Dream Tee

Herb Nerd Classic White Dream Tee

by Herb Nerd Clothing

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Available at https://squareup.com/store/herbnerdclothing/item/classic-herb-nerd-t-white

About this strain

White Dream

White Dream

A cross between two epic sativa-dominant strains, Blue Dream and White Widow, White Dream is sure to please fans of potent hybrids as it has tested at over 24% THC. The effect is a combination of the energizing and creative cerebral high of the Blue Dream with the intense body buzz of the White Widow.

About this brand

Herb Nerd Clothing is dedicated to bringing you the freshest t-shirts, hoodies, accessories and more to compliment your highlife style. We pride ourselves in not only making sure to have the highest quality clothing but making sure it's eco-friendly too!