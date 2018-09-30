Peak Smart Rig by Puffco
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
herbalAire Elite Vaporizer Comes With: 1X - Elite Mouthpiece Kit (Main Mouthpiece, Attachable Crucible, 2 Extensions, 1 Cool Off Chamber, 1 Cleaning Tool, and 1 Cleaning Tube) 1X - 10 Bags (2 Slips Rings, 2 Bags Mouthpiece, 2 Bags Pre-Assembled) 1X - 30 Inch Whip Connectors and Mouthpiece Attached 1X - Elite Air Pump Controlled VIA Pump Timer On OLED Display Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a digital OLED screen which allows the user to display the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit as well as a pump timer to control bag fill time. 3 year manufacturer's warranty included. *All accessories for the Elite are compatible with the H3* FREE Shipping to North American Included! FREE Shipping Internationally Included!!
on September 30th, 2018
Absolutely excellent, does a great job, is stable yet light, simple to use, and I had the opportunity to discover how wonderful the customer service was as well! (Thanks, Neil!)