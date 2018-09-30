 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
herbalAire Elite Vaporizer Comes With: ​1X - Elite Mouthpiece Kit (Main Mouthpiece, Attachable Crucible, 2 Extensions, 1 Cool Off Chamber, 1 Cleaning Tool, and 1 Cleaning Tube) 1X - 10 Bags (2 Slips Rings, 2 Bags Mouthpiece, 2 Bags Pre-Assembled) 1X - 30 Inch Whip Connectors and Mouthpiece Attached 1X - Elite Air Pump Controlled VIA Pump Timer On OLED Display Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a digital OLED screen which allows the user to display the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit as well as a pump timer to control bag fill time. 3 year manufacturer's warranty included. *All accessories for the Elite are compatible with the H3* FREE Shipping to North American Included! FREE Shipping Internationally Included!!

Absolutely excellent, does a great job, is stable yet light, simple to use, and I had the opportunity to discover how wonderful the customer service was as well! (Thanks, Neil!)

herbalAire Vaporizer's have been manufacturing a superior line of Vaporizer's since 2006. Our line of vaporizers allows the user to vaporizer VIA Single Bag Fill, Multiple Bag Fill, Espresso Vaporization, Direct Whip Inhalation, and can be inverted with a direct built in fit to almost any Glass water tool on the market. Our units are able to withstand a 10 foot drop test directly onto to concrete and come with a 3 year manufacturer's warranty. Our line of vaporizer's are also compassionately priced at an affordable cost to the average consumer and medical patient.