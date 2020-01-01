 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
herbalAire H3 Vaporizer

by herbalAire Ltd.

$219.95MSRP

herbalAire H3 Vaporizer System Comes With: 1X - H3 Mouthpiece Kit ( Main Mouthpiece with Built in Glass Adapter, 2 Extensions, 1 Attachable Crucible, 1 Cool Off Chamber, and 1 Cleaning Tool ) 1X - 10 Bags ( 2 Slip Rings, 2 Bag Mouthpieces, 1 Pre-Assembled) 1X - 30 Inch Whip with Connectors and Mouthpiece attached. 1X - Attachable Air Pump Controlled VIA Rocker Switch. Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a protective lens which also magnifies the temperature dial. 3 Year manufacturer's warranty included. *All accessories for the Elite are compatible with the H3* FREE Shipping to North American Included! $35 International Shipping

About this brand

herbalAire Vaporizer's have been manufacturing a superior line of Vaporizer's since 2006. Our line of vaporizers allows the user to vaporizer VIA Single Bag Fill, Multiple Bag Fill, Espresso Vaporization, Direct Whip Inhalation, and can be inverted with a direct built in fit to almost any Glass water tool on the market. Our units are able to withstand a 10 foot drop test directly onto to concrete and come with a 3 year manufacturer's warranty. Our line of vaporizer's are also compassionately priced at an affordable cost to the average consumer and medical patient.