Banana Cream 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Nutty & Sweet Hints of Cream & Fruit SENSATION Relaxing Body High Sociable Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G HYBRID Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Banana Cream OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.
