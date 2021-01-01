 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Cream 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Banana Cream 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Banana Cream 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Nutty & Sweet Hints of Cream & Fruit SENSATION Relaxing Body High Sociable Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G HYBRID Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.

