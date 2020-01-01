 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Black Water OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Nutty Hints of Caramel & Vanilla SENSATION Relaxing Sleepiness Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this strain

Blackwater

Blackwater is an indica strain typically bred from Mendo Purps and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Its round, compact buds take on a deep purple color and a sweet grape aroma that blends with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. What begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety. Patients have also reported its success in treating pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Blackwater has a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks and produces moderate yields in indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse gardens. The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup awarded Blackwater 3rd place in the indica category.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.