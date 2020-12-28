High Garden
Black Water OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Nutty
Hints of Caramel & Vanilla
SENSATION
Relaxing Sleepiness
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
Blackwater effects
Reported by real people like you
415 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
