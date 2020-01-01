 Loading…

Hybrid

Boss OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Boss OG 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Boss OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Floral Highlights Hints of Lime & Fuel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Creativity WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this strain

Boss OG

Boss OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.    

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.