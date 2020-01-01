Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$13.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Floral Highlights Hints of Lime & Fuel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Creativity WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower
Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.