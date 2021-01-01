 Loading…

Indica

Forbidden Fruit 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sweet Hints of lemon & Pine SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Strong Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

