  5. Golden Ticket (1 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)
Hybrid

Golden Ticket (1 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Golden Ticket (1 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Sweet Citrus Tropical Lemon-lime SENSATION Altered Perception Radiating Relaxation WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this strain

Golden Ticket

Golden Ticket
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.